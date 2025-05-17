Sabu’s GoFundMe campaign exceeds goal

The GoFundMe campaign for Sabu to cover the funeral expenses has not only reached its $25,000 goal but almost doubled it at time of this writing.

As of this writing, the campaign is at $45,973, spearheaded by Scott D’Amore who donated $15,932, followed by a $10,000 donation by an anonymous donor, and $5,000 from Chris Jericho. The OneHourTees.com founder Ryan Barkan also donated $2,000.

His funeral service will be held on May 30.

Sabu passed away unexpectedly on May 11. No cause of death has been published.

