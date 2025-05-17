RVD defends Sabu’s decision to step into the ring one final time

Rob Van Dam recently stepped up to defend GCW and Joey Janela while setting the record straight about Sabu’s death, pushing back on the online backlash and what he sees as unfair accusations. People have been pointing fingers, saying GCW should be held responsible, but RVD wasn’t having it. “I’ve read comments saying, ‘GCW should be arrested on manslaughter.’ Wait, regardless of the cause of death three weeks later? Thank God these people aren’t in control,” he said, calling out the knee-jerk reactions.

One major accusation he addressed was about kratom being involved. RVD, who has long been open about his support for the plant-based substance, was quick to shut that down. “Dutch [Mantel], you know nothing about kratom. It helps so many people.” He explained that neither GCW nor Janela had anything to do with Sabu’s use of it. “First off, they [GCW/Janela] didn’t give him the kratom. It was his own people. For sure, Sabu had some kratom. He eats it every day. I usually eat it every day. It’s good for blocking pain, sleeping, and anxiety.” He firmly added, “It had nothing to do with Sabu dying three weeks later. Ya’ll are basic thinkers.”

RVD also defended Sabu’s decision to step into the ring one more time, making it clear it was something the wrestling legend truly wanted. He pushed back on those criticizing GCW for letting a 60-year-old perform. “People are saying, ‘Shame on GCW for allowing a 60-year-old to get in the ring…’ I can tell you… he wanted that… He was training.” According to RVD, Sabu wasn’t just showing up—he was motivated, even expressing interest in doing more. “I got one more match in me. If you’re still interested in doing a barbed wire match, I’m interested.”

Source: 1 Of A Kind With RVD