Ricochet makes a bold claim, Chelsea Green defends Alexa Bliss
– Ricochet the best face of 2025?
Honestly, I am the best Face of 2025. It's the people who are the heels.
I fight back againt a world full of nothing but bullies, thugs and hooligans who think it's funny to pick on people just because they look better, have more money, a hotter wife, can read beyond a 5th… https://t.co/RFnbHuoue8
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) May 16, 2025
– Chelsea Green stands up for Alexa Bliss after fans say she was trash and unworthy of a spot in MITB
I think Alexa is amazing. I think she should be going to MITB. I think there’s absolutely no reason for you to pit us against eachother and tear me down to raise her up, or vice versa. It’s disgusting that in the process of defending YOUR fave, you felt the need to write this.
— CHELSEA GREEN (@ImChelseaGreen) May 17, 2025