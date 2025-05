NXT Live Results / Jacksonville, Fl / Saturday May 17, 2025

The Complete Results from the Jacksonville Armory:

The New Chase U: Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon defeats High Ryze: Wes Lee and Tyson Dupont

Lainey Reid defeats Kendal Grey

Dante Chen defeats Jackson Drake

Chantel Monroe defeats Tatum Paxley via DQ

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defeats Ridge Holland

Lola Vice defeats Kali Armstrong

Trick Williams defeats Drake Morreaux

Channing (Stacks) Lorenzo enters the ring for a promo, and is chased out by Tony D’Angelo

Lash Legend defeats Carlee Bright

Fatal Four-Way Match: Myles Borne defeats Je’von Evans / Ethan Page / Brooks Jensen

Main Event: NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer defeats Jacy Jayne

NXT Returns to Jacksonville, Fl on Friday July 25

Thanks to @DebbieDeans8 / hjcarp29 / @katalinasdreams in Attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM