Nia Jax shows the cut she suffered in her match with Tiffany Stratton

Nia Jax finishes the match with her head covered in blood, as Tiffany Stratton retains the WWE Women's Championshippic.twitter.com/sMhPdehESy — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) May 17, 2025

Nia Jax after her match with Tiffany Stratton. Jax was busted open when Stratton kicked a chair in her face. She got cut immediately.

"Nobody makes me bleed my own blood" via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/l2m7YEq3Dv — Daily Nia Jax (@dailyniajax) May 17, 2025