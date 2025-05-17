Nia Jax shows the cut she suffered in her match with Tiffany Stratton
Nia Jax finishes the match with her head covered in blood, as Tiffany Stratton retains the WWE Women's Championshippic.twitter.com/sMhPdehESy
— WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) May 17, 2025
Nia Jax after her match with Tiffany Stratton. Jax was busted open when Stratton kicked a chair in her face. She got cut immediately.
Nia Jax in recent photos via her Instagram
“Nobody makes me bleed my own blood”#NiaJax #WWE #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/T7wpokWmcH
— ✰ ✰ (@ariloveswwe) May 17, 2025
— Daily Nia Jax (@dailyniajax) May 17, 2025