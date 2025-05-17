Nia Jax shows the cut she suffered in her match with Tiffany Stratton

May 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Nia Jax after her match with Tiffany Stratton. Jax was busted open when Stratton kicked a chair in her face. She got cut immediately.

