Natalya on Paige: “I would love the chance to get in the ring with her”

Natalya recently addressed the buzz about former AEW star Saraya possibly returning to WWE as Paige, and she sounded genuinely excited about the idea. She revealed that she’s been in touch with her, saying, “I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon and so I’m really excited about her coming down …”

Natalya made it clear she’s more than ready to get back in the ring with her old rival, but only if Paige brings the same passion and drive she’s known for. “I told Paige, I was like, you know if you bring your heart and you bring your work ethic and you’re ready to sweat, like I would love the chance to get in the ring with her.”

For Natalya, this isn’t just about training—it’s also about potentially writing a new chapter together in WWE. “I would love to see Paige come back and train with me, and then of course I would love to work with Paige again in WWE one day. We have a lot of unfinished business.” It’s clear she’s hopeful for both a reunion in the ring and a fresh run for Paige if she decides to return.

Source: Sportskeeda WrestleBinge