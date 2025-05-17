Holly Holm down to Box Ronda Rousey, but doubts she ever fights again

Holly Holm says she’d love to take on her UFC nemesis Ronda Rousey in the boxing ring … but tells TMZ Sports there’s a snowball’s chance in hell of that ever happening.

We caught up with the first woman to ever hand Rousey an L in the UFC Octagon out at the Jake Paul vs. Julio César Chávez Jr. press conference this week … and as a new member of the Most Valuable Promotions family, we had to ask how she felt about the idea of going head-to-head with her rival again.

“Of course,” she said. “I think that’s just maybe hypothetical. I don’t think that would ever happen, but of course I would.”

We’re well aware of the fact that the fight hardly makes any sense — 43-year-old Holm is a legit boxer with a 33-2-3 … and 38-year-old Rousey specialized in judo, which is more about throws and grappling.

But hey, it’s fun to think about.

Holm shocked the MMA world when she upset Rousey with a second-round knockout back in 2016 … and the latter was never the same.

Not only does Holm have the upper hand with boxing gloves on, she tells us she believes Rousey’s days of competing are over.

“The thing is, it all comes down to who wants to fight. She’s got her family. She’s got another kid that she just had. She’s living her life. I highly doubt she would ever want to fight again.”

But if Rousey were to hypothetically agree to a bout?? Holm made it clear, “I’m still coming out on top.”

As for fights that’ll actually happen — Holm is going up against Yolanda Vega on June 28 on the Paul vs. Chavez Jr. undercard.