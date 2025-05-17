Hall of famer sees main event potential in Karrion Kross, Sheamus wants in the IC title match

– Sheamus (The Daily Mail) says he had Pitched being in the IC title picture again.

“I had pitched to hopefully get in the Intercontinental title stuff again. They’re probably tired about me talking about it but that’s the one title that I have left to become the first ever ultimate Grand Slam Champion in WWE.”

“That’s the Holy Grail, that’s it. But I wasn’t happy sitting at home. I don’t want to miss Wrestlemania. I don’t want to go there and not be part of the biggest show of the year. It’s tough for me. I don’t care, if you have passion for what you do you don’t want to miss that.”

– Karrion Kross could be a main eventer in WWE if given the opportunity, claims Diamond Dallas Page.

“[He just needs] The damn opportunity and just let him be himself because the cat’s real, you know, and he can work his ass off. It’s not like he’s some big guy who doesn’t know how to kick and doesn’t know how to throw a punch or doesn’t know how to work. He just does all of it at its highest level.”

(Source: CasinoBets)