Gail Kim to miss the Crockett Cup, Swerve Strickland throws out the first pitch at MLB game (video)

May 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Gail Kim announced she will not be able to attend today’s NWA Crockett Cup due to flu/COVID symptoms.

– Swerve Strickland threw the first pitch for the Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks last night.

