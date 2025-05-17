Gail Kim to miss the Crockett Cup, Swerve Strickland throws out the first pitch at MLB game (video)

– Gail Kim announced she will not be able to attend today’s NWA Crockett Cup due to flu/COVID symptoms.

– Swerve Strickland threw the first pitch for the Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks last night.

Here is @AEW star Swerve Strickland with the ceremonial first pitch before Diamondbacks vs. Rockies. Will be back in town for Double or Nothing event next weekend. pic.twitter.com/z1ICfDnW8i — José M. Romero (@RomeroJoseM) May 17, 2025