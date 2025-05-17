Dominik Mysterio says today’s WWE is better than the Attitude Era

Dominik Mysterio isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts on WWE’s current era, and he’s making a bold claim: today’s WWE is better than the legendary Attitude Era. “Honestly, it’s such a good time to be in wrestling right now because I might catch a lot of heat for this, but I’m used to the heat.” He knows it’s a controversial opinion, especially among fans who swear by the ’90s, but he stands by it.

Dominik explained why he believes this modern era surpasses what many consider WWE’s golden age. “A lot of people would say the Attitude Era is the best era in wrestling, or the most money-driven era in wrestling, but I think this current era we are in has it beat by long…miles because we’re doing some of the best work that we have ever done.” From the storytelling to the in-ring performances, and even down to the merch game, he thinks WWE is absolutely killing it right now. “Whether it’s storylines, whether it’s in-ring wrestling, merchandise that we’re producing—everything is top-level from WWE right now.”

He also pointed to WWE’s ability to run four straight nights of major shows in a single city as proof of how much things have evolved. “And not only that, but the revenue and money coming in; you said four nights in Tampa? You have Saturday Night’s Main Event, NXT Battleground on Sunday, Raw on Monday, NXT again on Tuesday.” That kind of scheduling would’ve been unthinkable in past eras. As Dominik put it, “That wouldn’t have happened back then, especially in one place. Now the fact that we can do that—all four shows in one place—that’s truly amazing.”

So, love him or hate him, Dominik’s message is clear: the present-day WWE isn’t just thriving—it’s rewriting the standard.

Source: Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews with Jimmy V3