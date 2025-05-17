Dominik Mysterio express excitement for WWE’s acquisition of AAA

Dominik Mysterio recently opened up about his excitement over WWE’s acquisition of AAA and didn’t hold back when talking about his personal ambitions—especially when it comes to stepping out of his father Rey Mysterio’s shadow. He admitted the move caught him off guard: “Honestly, it was very surprising. WWE had the small partnership with TNA, so in my head, I would’ve assumed that they would have done another type of partnership with AAA. Doing these small partnerships where we mix and we let each other borrow talent and stuff like that. But, I never — I didn’t think it would have been possible, right? They actually purchased AAA.”

Dominik highlighted the importance of AAA in the wrestling world and how deeply it’s connected to his family’s history: “To me, that’s so huge. That is, if not the biggest company out in Mexico, that has a history with not only the Mysterio name but so many other lineages and luchadors that have so much history.” He’s excited about what this opens up both in Mexico and in the U.S. “The fact that we can bring that into play now and not only that but what we can do out in Mexico and what Mexico can do out here in the US now like talent-wise. It’s such a huge blessing for us and for everyone around.”

But for Dominik, this is more than just a cool career move—it’s personal. “For me, before I even started wrestling and training, it was always a dream of mine to be able to wrestle in Mexico with AAA, as part of AAA cause I’ve always wanted to continue the Mysterio legacy and do it better than he did in every way, shape, and form.” He confidently claimed, “I am currently in the WWE and I’m already better than Rey Mysterio, right?”

Dominik didn’t mince words about his goal to outshine his father’s legendary run: “I would love to go to AAA and cement my legacy there and make it better than what he had already done.” And he made his mission loud and clear: “I’m going to down to AAA and s*** all over Rey Mysterio so the name that you remember coming out of AAA, Mexico, WWE, whatever, TNA, anything — you hear the word Mysterio, you think Dominik Mysterio.”

Source: Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews with Jimmy V3