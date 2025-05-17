Damian Priest receives hall of fame honors, Brock Lesnar’s daughter successful in shot put competition
– Damian Priest has been honored with induction into the Bronx Walk of Fame and now has a street named after him.
#wwe
May 17, 2025
– Mya Lesnar, Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lesnar has won her Fourth Straight Title. Mya won the shot put title at the Mountain West Conference Championships whilst attending Colorado State.
Mya Lesnar captures a fourth-straight @MountainWest shot put title
May 17, 2025