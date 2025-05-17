Damian Priest receives hall of fame honors, Brock Lesnar’s daughter successful in shot put competition

– Damian Priest has been honored with induction into the Bronx Walk of Fame and now has a street named after him.

– Mya Lesnar, Brock Lesnar’s daughter Mya Lesnar has won her Fourth Straight Title. Mya won the shot put title at the Mountain West Conference Championships whilst attending Colorado State.