Carmella: “they’re releasing people left and right without clearing them”

Carmella recently opened up about the uncertainty and changing culture in WWE when it comes to injured talent. Reflecting on her own situation and the way things used to be, she shared, “I wish I could tell you, I really don’t know. I know that before, there was some sort of, I don’t know if it was an unwritten rule that you weren’t going to get released if you were injured.” That implied protection seems to have vanished, as she pointed out that now, “they’re releasing people left and right without clearing them.”

While her injury didn’t happen during a match, she made it clear it wasn’t due to carelessness either. “Obviously, this injury didn’t happen in the ring for me, so it’s a different scenario. It’s not like I was out skydiving or being reckless by any means.” Even with that in mind, she still doesn’t know exactly why things played out the way they did. “I really don’t know.”

Carmella brought up how others in the past have been given second chances in different roles even when they couldn’t wrestle, highlighting her husband as an example. “I know in the past they have brought people back who weren’t cleared to fill other roles, my husband [Corey Graves] being one of them. He had several concussions and was given the opportunity to be a commentator.” That’s why it stings a bit more for her—not getting a similar opportunity despite her long-term commitment and contributions to WWE. “I do think it’s unfortunate that I wasn’t given an alternate avenue to succeed or at least try because I do have tenure. I’ve done some s*** in the company.”

She ended with a candid reflection on her understanding of the business and how much she’s invested in it over the years. “I feel like I understand the ins and outs of the business. Who knows if it was the injury.” Carmella’s comments shed light on the emotional and professional toll that unexpected changes and unclear policies can have, especially on those who’ve been around and given a lot to the industry.

