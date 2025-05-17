Bea Priestley on returning to the ring: “it was great to be back”

Bea Priestley recently shared her excitement about stepping back into the ring at NJPW Resurgence, marking a meaningful return to wrestling. Reflecting on the moment, she confirmed, “I sure did (make my return to wrestling at NJPW Resurgence)… It was in Ontario, California.” But she also had a funny mix-up at first, saying, “Yeah, but initially when they told me, I was like, ‘Wait, that’s not in Canada is it?’” followed by a laugh.

The event turned out to be a special one for her—not just because it marked her in-ring comeback, but also because she got to reconnect with familiar faces. “Yeah, but that was awesome and I feel like it was really cool seeing all the New Japan boys again because I’d see them all the time in Japan.” Her overall feeling about the experience was simple and heartfelt: “So, it was great to be back. Loved it.”

Source: Highspots Sign it Live