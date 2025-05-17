Anthony Bowens pictured with Nicole Kidman, Naomi’s reaction to Nia Jax getting busted open

– AEW’s Anthony Bowens takes a photo with actress Nicole Kidman at the season 2 premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers:

– Naomi reacts to Nia Jax getting busted open on SmackDown:

.@LinaFanene I thought Samoans had hard heads? Yo head busted open like a can of biscuits hahahahhahahahaaaaaaaa ⚠️ #SmackDown — Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 17, 2025