Anthony Bowens pictured with Nicole Kidman, Naomi’s reaction to Nia Jax getting busted open
– AEW’s Anthony Bowens takes a photo with actress Nicole Kidman at the season 2 premiere of Nine Perfect Strangers:
Nicole Kidman x The Pride of Professional Wrestling @AEW #5TP #ThePride pic.twitter.com/MbZhqAjjDl
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 16, 2025
– Naomi reacts to Nia Jax getting busted open on SmackDown:
.@LinaFanene I thought Samoans had hard heads? Yo head busted open like a can of biscuits hahahahhahahahaaaaaaaa ⚠️ #SmackDown
— Trinity (@TheTrinity_Fatu) May 17, 2025