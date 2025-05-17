AEW Collision Spoilers May 17

Live from: Chicago, Illinois

Megan Bayne defeated Anna Jay

The tribute to Steve “Mongo” McMichael took place, including McMichael’s wife, Dean Malenko and Ric Flair.

Bandido, Tomohiro Ishii, and Brody King defeated The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Rocky Romero). The Outrunners made the save post-match.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey defeated Blake Christian. After the match, Bailey challenged Kazuchika Okada, who came out, but Bailey was attacked by RUSH and Dralistico.

Chicago Street Fight: Bryan Keith and Big Bill defeated The Gates of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

No. 1 Contender’s Match: The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) defeated CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush) to earn the title shot for Double or Nothing.

Powerhouse Hobbs beat Wheeler Yuta. Marina Shafir fought with Willow Nightingale after the match.

The previously announced match between Kyle Fletcher and AR Fox supposedly didn’t happen.