AEW Collision ends early, Tony Khan comments (updated)

Tony Khan explained that AEW Collision ended early due to technical issues with the studio transmission. He apologized to fans and assured them the full episode would be available later on Max and TNT West at the scheduled times.

We’re having technical problems with our studio transmission of Saturday #AEWCollision tonight! I’m sorry for the inconvenience to all of you great fans! We’ll have the complete show up on @StreamOnMax +

in its entirety on @TNTdrama West

8pm PT/9pm MT/10pm CT/11pm ET

tonight! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 18, 2025

AEW Collision has cut off 30 mins early than usual.

Here are the results anyway for the rest of tonight’s broadcast:

• Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Wheeler Yuta. Marina Shafir fought with Willow Nightingale after the match.

• The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) defeated CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush) to earn AEW World Tag Team Titles shot at Double or Nothing.