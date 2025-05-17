AEW Collision ends early, Tony Khan comments (updated)

May 17, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Tony Khan explained that AEW Collision ended early due to technical issues with the studio transmission. He apologized to fans and assured them the full episode would be available later on Max and TNT West at the scheduled times.

AEW Collision has cut off 30 mins early than usual.

Here are the results anyway for the rest of tonight’s broadcast:

• Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Wheeler Yuta. Marina Shafir fought with Willow Nightingale after the match.

• The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) defeated CRU (Action Andretti & Lio Rush) to earn AEW World Tag Team Titles shot at Double or Nothing.

