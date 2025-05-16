The road to WWE Money In The Bank 2025 continues tonight in North Carolina, as WWE SmackDown returns live at 8/7c on USA Network and Netflix from the Greensboro Coliseum.

On tap for tonight’s show is Aleister Black vs. Carmelo Hayes, Men’s & Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifiers, Wade Barrett sits down with R-Truth for an interview, DIY vs. FrAxiom, as well as Tiffany Stratton vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s title.

Featured below are complete WWE SmackDown results from Friday, May 16, 2025. The report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired from 8-11pm EST. on USA Network.

WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS 5/16/25

“WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” gets us started as always. We then hear Joe Tessitore welcome us to the show as the WWE SmackDown theme plays and the camera pans the crowd inside the Greensboro Coliseum. We then shoot to an extended video package looking back at WWE Backlash: St. Louis.

The Bloodline & LA Knight Kick Things Off

Inside the building, the theme for Solo Sikoa hits and out he comes accompanied by Jeff Cobb and WWE United States Champion Jacob Fatu. They settle in the ring and Sikoa begins on the microphone. He gives a shout out to his main man, J.C., which is presumably Jeff Cobb’s name in WWE, or just a nickname he has for him.

Solo then says when Roman lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, he ruined everything and lost everything for his family. Solo says that changes with him winning Money in the Bank and then winning the title and bringing it back where it belongs. If anyone in the back has a problem, they need to deal with JC and Jacob Fatu.

Jacob then grabs a mic and says lets keep it one honey and not to get it twisted and he tells Solo he will do with or without him and line everyone up and at the end of the day Jacob Fatu is all gas, no breaks. Solo stops him and tells Jacob the reason he is doing all this is because he loves him.

He then tells Jacob to look at his shoulder and that is proof he loves Jacob. Solo then asks Jacob about the thing he used to tell him all the time. Jacob then says “I love you Solo.” Solo tells him that is not it. He used to say it loud and proud. He then pushes on Jacob and asks him who he loves and how did he used to say it.

Jacob pulls his sunglasses off and gives Sikoa a death stare. Before anything happens, however, the music of LA Knight hits. “The Mega Star” comes from the crowd and takes out Jeff Cobb and then runs through the crowd again unscathed as Sikoa and company stare on from the ring as the opening segment wraps up.

Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Chelsea Green vs. Michin

After a brief backstage segment with Chelsea Green and The Secret Hervice, and Michin, we head back inside the building for our first match of the evening. The theme for Alexa Bliss hits and out she comes, still looking very much Wyatt Sicks-ready.

Bliss gets a big pop from the Greensboro crowd as she settles in the ring for the first of two Money In The Bank qualifying matches scheduled for tonight’s show. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When the show returns, the theme for Michin hits and the women’s wrestling star makes her way out, joining Bliss in the ring. Her music dies down and the familiar sounds of Chelsea Green’s entrance tune hits. Out she comes by herself, per pre-match rules revealed backstage.

The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this high stakes opening contest. Michin blasts Green with a kick. Green heads out to the floor to retreat. Michin and Bliss look at her and laugh and then begin mixing it up themselves.

Green tries sneaking in, but Bliss trips her and Michin kicks her back out of the ring. After a mid-match commercial break, we return to some more back-and-forth action. Green and Bliss exchange blows. Bliss slaps Green and takes her down with a drop kick.

Out of nowhere comes Michin taking down Michin. Michin then drops Green and covers her, but Bliss breaks up the three count. Bliss then drops Michin on her head and goes to the top rope. Bliss then lands a twisted Bliss on Michin and covers her, but Green breaks the hold.

Chelsea hits Michin with an Unprettier. Bliss then drops Green with a Sister Abigail and covers her to get the pinfall victory. With the win, Alexa Bliss becomes the first person to qualify for the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank 2025.

Winner and QUALIFYING for Women’s Money In The Bank: Alexa Bliss

FrAxiom vs. DIY

A video package airs to show FrAxiom beating The Street Profits only to be taken out and beaten down by DIY heading into tonight’s show. Back live, the theme for FrAxiom hits and out comes Nathan Frazer and Axiom to the ring for the next match of the evening.

DIY’s entrance tune hits next and out comes Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa for scheduled tag-team action. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Axiom and Ciampa kick things off for their respective teams.

The two start off by locking up. Ciampa grabs the left arm of Axiom, as Axiom gets out of the hold and drops kicks Ciampa, tagging in Frazer who runs the ropes, taking down Ciampa, sending him to the floor. They take out Gargano. Frazer sends Ciampa over the barrier, as Axiom then leaps through the ropes, sending Gargano into the barricade.

Axiom goes for a spring board, but Gargano pulls the rope, sending him to the floor. Gargano clotheslines Axiom and sends him to the barricade. Gargano and Ciampa sit on the barricade and celebrate. Gargano tosses Axiom back in the ring. Axiom fights back, but Gargano sends him to the floor.

On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as this tag team tilt continues. When the show returns, after several near-falls, things culminate with Axiom getting a roll-up out of nowhere for the win. DIY attacks FrAxiom after the match. The Motor City Machine Guns run out to make the save.

Winners: FrAxiom