Video: Saraya says Glenn Jacobs has lost his mind

While speaking on her Rulebreakers podcast, former AEW star Saraya aka Paige joked that she liked getting sued and then mentioned WWE Hall of Famer Kane (Glenn Jacobs)…

“Kane said, this was before he was a politician and was on Twitter, right? But he did say, ‘You’ve really made it when people start suing you.’ I haven’t been sued yet so I haven’t made it.”

“I loved Glenn. You know, we traveled together. We went to Doctor Who conventions for WWE and all that kind of stuff. Sweet guy. And then all of a sudden, he turned into a politician and lost his f* mind. I was on a lot of drugs and alcohol. I wasn’t listening to anybody but myself. But I was a little disappointed.”