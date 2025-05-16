Top 5 WWE best t-shirt sellers, new Cena merch, Liv Morgan update (update)

May 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

John Cena’s Tampa merchandise collection is now live on WWE Shop ahead of next week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event…

– Here are the Top 5 Best Selling Apparel items on WWE Shop right now:

1. Karrion Kross “String Them Up” T-Shirt
2. Jacob Fatu “All Gas No Brakes” T-Shirt
3. John Cena Farewell Tour 2025 – St. Louis T-Shirt
4. Randy Orton “Viper Bite” T-Shirt
5. Joe Hendry WrestleMania 41 Logo T-Shirt

Kross’s “String Them Up” tee is leading the pack, with Jacob Fatu and Cena’s farewell merch also flying off the shelves.

Liv Morgan in Tokyo…

Morgan officially finished filming her scenes for ‘Bad Lieutnant: Tokyo’ earlier this week in Japan, and is expected back on WWE programming very soon.

