Top 5 WWE best t-shirt sellers, new Cena merch, Liv Morgan update (update)

– John Cena’s Tampa merchandise collection is now live on WWE Shop ahead of next week’s Saturday Night’s Main Event…

John Cena's NEW Farewell Tour Tampa Collection is live at #WWEShop! Including a Tampa Championship Spinner Replica Title! #WWE : https://t.co/VZGOVzA4nJ pic.twitter.com/99xPXVQJk3 — WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) May 16, 2025

– Here are the Top 5 Best Selling Apparel items on WWE Shop right now:

1. Karrion Kross “String Them Up” T-Shirt

2. Jacob Fatu “All Gas No Brakes” T-Shirt

3. John Cena Farewell Tour 2025 – St. Louis T-Shirt

4. Randy Orton “Viper Bite” T-Shirt

5. Joe Hendry WrestleMania 41 Logo T-Shirt

Kross’s “String Them Up” tee is leading the pack, with Jacob Fatu and Cena’s farewell merch also flying off the shelves.

– Liv Morgan in Tokyo…

Morgan officially finished filming her scenes for ‘Bad Lieutnant: Tokyo’ earlier this week in Japan, and is expected back on WWE programming very soon.