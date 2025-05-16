Tommy Dreamer praises the quality of matches and storytelling in AEW

Tommy Dreamer recently praised the quality of matches and storytelling in AEW, reflecting his excitement and appreciation for the talent showcased, especially during a recent event. He opened by enthusiastically stating, “The opening match was frigging off the charts,” and followed it up with deeper praise for the talent involved: “Of course, it’s what you’re going to get when you have a Will Ospreay, Hangman Adam Page, Josh Alexander and Takeshita… Awesome, awesome, 30 minutes of exactly what it’s supposed to be professional wrestling.”

Dreamer particularly highlighted Hangman Page’s performance, emphasizing how well the character and intensity matched him: “This version, I really do think the crazy version that we got with Hangman Page really, really did fit him… I’ve been a big fan ever since he burst upon the scene. Enjoyed him in Ring of Honor, enjoyed him in New Japan, and always have enjoyed him in AEW. Feel he’s very, very underappreciated wrestler, and he’s shown a lot of different sides of himself.” He also had high praise for Will Ospreay, stating, “Will Ospreay? What can I say about Will Ospreay that hasn’t been said already? He’s he just does things at a different level. I really do enjoy his work… his in ring does, he’s amazing.”

Continuing his praise, Dreamer remarked, “Another person off the charts… an amazing in ring worker,” reinforcing the caliber of talent AEW is currently featuring. Speaking about Josh Alexander’s role in AEW, Dreamer noted the pressures Alexander has faced and the promise he’s shown: “Josh has been thrown into the fire or thrown into the deep end really, really early on here in AEW… I mean, hell, Josh Alexander carried a company, and he could do that in AEW, but he has to continue to… you need those opportunities. And he shined with all of these opportunities.”

Dreamer also appreciated the live event experience, particularly how it resonated with the fans: “It was a great matchup. Like I said, 20 plus minutes of amazing action. I thought the Chicago crowd really, really enjoyed it. It was a great way to kick off your beach break. And I liked it. I liked it a lot.”

Shifting focus to the women’s division, Dreamer celebrated the return of Skye Blue: “I thought the match was really, really good. Love seeing Skye Blue back. She looks great. She’s in great shape.” He further commended her resilience and transformation post-injury: “I like the change in her look coming back from an injury, an injury so bad as hers. It’s scary. She went top rope, she went to the floor. She looked like she tested her injury out. Obviously, she’s been training in the ring, getting her in ring back, and I’m happy that she is back.”

Acknowledging her media presence and the emotional appeal of her story, he added, “I saw through social media, doing the press rounds, telling her story, which I thought is again key, because coming back from an injury like that, which could be somewhat career ending, she’s been gone a long time, but something like that does help you get behind a character.” He sees strong babyface potential in her: “I know before she left, I believe she was kind of more heelish, but I do think there’s a lot of quality baby face in Sky Blue. And if you have the opportunity now to push somebody who’s back, and when you go away and you come back from injury, you’re fresh again and you’re not stale, and you could do a whole lot of cooler stuff with her, enjoyed the match tremendously.”

Dreamer also highlighted the efforts of Toni Storm, praising her selfless in-ring work: “I will commend the women again. Especially Toni Storm. Toni Storm sacrificed her body for every single woman during every single dive she hit… she was there for every single woman on all her dives.” He contrasted this with a trend among male wrestlers, noting, “For some reason, guys aren’t catching guys anymore, but the women across the board are catching other women all the time… the women are doing the right thing.”

In summary, Tommy Dreamer expressed strong satisfaction with AEW’s direction, both in match quality and storytelling, concluding: “Lately I’ve been getting quality, quality storylines and wrestling within AEW… That first match was off the charts. Really, really enjoyed it.”

Source: Busted Open After Dark