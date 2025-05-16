Thekla

Real name: Thekla Kaischauri

Height: 5’1

Weight: 115 lbs.

Date of birth: April 30, 1993

From: Vienna, Austria

Pro debut: 2017

Trained by: Gerhard Hradil & Mio Shirai

Finishing move: Death Strap Lock

Biography

– Kaischauri competed in several sports in her youth, perhaps most notably for her future career, martial arts

– Kaischauri initially trained at Austria’s WSA under Gerhard Hradil

– In her early career, Kaischauri (working solely under her first name) would compete in so-called ‘underground wrestling’ often without rings and very relaxed rules

– Thekla’s first ‘real’ match came on April 21, 2018 for Germany’s IPW, losing to Kat Siren

– In mid-2019, Thekla began working regularly in Japan, primarily for Ice Ribbon

– On December 15, 2019, Thekla defeated Valerie to win the WUW Womens Title

– Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Thekla opted to remain in Japan and attempt to pursue a full-time wrestling career in the country

– On July 12, Thekla defeated Matsuya Uno to retain the WUW Womens Title

– On August 29, Thekla defeated Cherry to regain the WUW Womens Title, a month after losing it

– On May 3, 2021, Thekla defeated Matsuya Uno & Ibuki Hoshi to win the Triangle Ribbon Title

– The next day, Thekla defeated Madeline to retain the WUW Womens Title

– On May 23, Thekla defeated Ibuki Hoshi & Hamuko Hoshi to retain the Triangle Ribbon Title

– On August 22, Thekla defeated Totoro Suzuki to retain the WUW Womens Title

– A week later, Thekla defeated Akane Fujita to retain the WUW Womens Title

– Thekla debuted for Stardom in November 2021, though initially competed under a mask without any recognised identity

– In late December, Giulia announced that ‘the masked wrestler’ would join her stable at the start of 2022. Sure enough, Thekla and co-conspirator Mirai were unmasked on January 3 and joined Donna Del Mondo

– On January 29, Thekla defeated Mina Shirakawa to win the vacant SWA Undisputed Womens Title

– On February 13, Thekla defeated Saki Kashia to retain the SWA Undisputed Womens Title

– On March 20, Thekla defeated Ruaka to retain the SWA Undisputed Womens Title

– Thekla competed on the losing side of a six-woman tag team match at the first Stardom/NJPW X-Over event

– On May 27, 2023, Donna Del Mondo (Thekla, Giulia & Mai Sakurai) defeated REstart (Saori Anou, Natsupoi & KAIRI) to win the Artist Of Stardom Title

– On June 25, Donna Del Mondo defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Hazuki & Koguma) in a Cage Match to retain the Artist Of Stardom Title

– On October 9, Donna Del Mondo defeated Megan Bayne, Suzu Suzuki & Maika to retain the Artist Of Stardom Title

– On November 18, Donna Del Mondo defeated STARS (Saya Iida, Hazuki & Hanan) to retain the Artist Of Stardom Title

– Following Giulia’s disbanding of her Donna Del Mondo faction, Thekla took some time away from the ring, returning in April 2024 as a member of Oedo Tai

– On July 23, Oedo Tai (Thekla & Momo Watanabe) defeated God’s Eye (Syuri & Konami) to win the Goddesses Of Stardom Title. Soon after, Oedo Tai reformed as HATE

– On September 28, HATE defeated God’s Eye (Saki Kashima & Syuri) to retain the Goddesses Of Stardom Title

– At All Star Grand Queendom 2025, Thekla was defeated by Sayaka Kurara, which would force Thekla to join Kurara’s Cosmic Angels group. Rather than join that team, Thekla would attack Stardom President Taro Okada, who (in storyline) fired her. In real life, Thekla’s contract was up and she was said to have agreed terms with AEW