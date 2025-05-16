Steve “Mongo” McMichael tribute taped for next Collision

May 16, 2025 - by Colin Vassallo

The Steve “Mongo” McMichael tribute was taped Wednesday for this weekend’s Collision and was not part of the Dynamite program last night as originally thought.

Tony Schiavone hosted the tribute in the ring, where former fellow Four Horsemen members Dean Malenko and Ric Flair were brought out. McMichael’s wife, Misty, was also present for the tribute and joined them in the ring.

This was Flair’s first appearance on AEW television since the Sting retirement match at Revolution last year.

McMichael, who played for the Chicago Bears between 1981 and 1993, passed away last month at age 67 after a bout with ALS.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

La Catalina

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal