Paramount launching a wrestling channel on Roku

May 16, 2025 - by staff

According to Variety, Paramount Global Content Distribution will be introducing Wrestling Central, a dedicated wrestling FAST channel, available on the Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada.

This will include matches from the NWA and WOW will be featured on the network.

This is really great news for Women of Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance.

