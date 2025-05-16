Paramount launching a wrestling channel on Roku

According to Variety, Paramount Global Content Distribution will be introducing Wrestling Central, a dedicated wrestling FAST channel, available on the Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada.

This will include matches from the NWA and WOW will be featured on the network.

This is really great news for Women of Wrestling and National Wrestling Alliance.

BREAKING: MAJOR NWA NEWS!

The National Wrestling Alliance is joining the world of free streaming with Wrestling Central—a new 24/7 FAST channel from Paramount Global Content Distribution, launching soon on The Roku Channel in the U.S. and Canada.

For the first time, fans can… pic.twitter.com/SGI64usbRO — NWA (@nwa) May 17, 2025