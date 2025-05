NXT Live Results / Lakeland, Fl / Fri May 16, 2025

The Complete Results from the Lakeland Armory:

Lince Dorado defeats Anthony Luke

Chris Island defeats BJ Ray

Izzi Dame (with Niko Vance) defeats Arianna Grace

Charlie Dempsey (with Wren Sinclair) defeats Edris Enofe

Lash Legend defeats Nikkita Lyons

OTM: Bronco Nima and Lucien Price defeat The New Chase U: Uriah Connors and Kale Dixon (with Andre Chase)

Karmen Petrovic defeats Tyra Mae Steele

Lexis King defeats Shiloh Hill

Zaria defeats Jaida Parker

Main Event: NXT Champion Oba Femi defeats Dante Chen

Thanks to @TerryD_Photo in attendance

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM