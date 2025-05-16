Nick Aldis makes announcements for tonight’s WWE Smackdown

May 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

Nick Aldis announces the following for tonight’s SmackDown:

• Chelsea Green vs Alexa Bliss vs Michin in a Women’s Money In The Bank qualifying match

• Jimmy Uso vs Rey Fenix vs Solo Sikoa in a Men’s Money In The Bank qualifying match

• Nia Jax vs Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women’s Championship in the main event

