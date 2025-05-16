Mark Briscoe challenges Ricochet to a stretcher match at DoN 2025

Mark Briscoe has challenged Ricochet for a stretcher match at next week’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

In a video uploaded on social media, Briscoe said that Ricochet has been a perpetual thorn in his ass for the better part of two months and it’s about time they end this.

Briscoe slammed Ricochet for bullying Zach Gowen and promised that come May 25, he will send his ass to the hospital on a stretcher.

Ricochet has yet to respond to Briscoe’s challenge but obviously this will be added to the card, becoming the sixth match on the show.

Colin Vassallo has been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996