Karrion Kross says his WWE shirts will finally be sold at live event

Karrion Kross recently shared a heartfelt message with fans, announcing that his WWE shirts will finally be sold at live event arenas starting this Monday on Raw. The decision came after multiple fan interactions made it clear there was strong demand for his merchandise at shows. “They heard you loud and clear. So here’s the story. This is what’s going on.”

He explained how the idea started when he met several fans after a recent Monday Night Raw, who all asked the same question: “Where can we get your shirt? Where can we get the Kross shirt?” While he directed them to WWE Shop, the fans expressed a desire to get the merchandise right there at the event: “They were just kind of like, yeah, okay, we’ll do that but, you know, we’re here when I get the shirt now.”

This resonated with Kross, who reflected on his own experiences: “I go to a lot of concerts. You go see your favorite band, Perfect Circle, Pantera, Alice in Chains, whatever it is. They kill the set. You want to get the shirt. There’s a sentimental value attached. Memories. I get it.” He related it to growing up as a WWE fan himself: “You see your favorite guy or your favorite bad guy. You want to get the shirt.”

Understanding the importance, Kross took action: “I brought it to somebody’s attention internally in the company and said, hey, how do we make this happen? Like what does that look like?” WWE responded positively: “They got back to me relatively quickly actually.” As a result, Kross proudly shared, “Starting this Monday night at Raw, my shirts will be available in the arena. So it feels awesome.”

He credited the fans for making this possible: “I want to say thank you to everybody. You guys actually made that happen completely. I don’t think I would have had a case. They see you and they hear you.” Acknowledging how impactful it is to feel seen and heard, Kross added, “Sometimes you don’t feel like you’re being heard. You don’t feel like you’re being seen. And it goes a long way to do that.”

Reflecting on how long it had been since his merch was physically available at events, he said, “The last time this happened maybe was like NXT. Hiding my stuff in the building for fans. It’s been a minute.”

He also provided updates on other fan-favorite projects, noting the popularity of his autograph book: “You guys told me online that the Premier Collectibles autograph books sold out. We brought that to their attention. Publishers sent me everything I need. It’s literally right here today. I’m gonna start signing those.” Keeping his promise to fans, he confirmed: “I gave you my word. If we sell out of the autograph copies of the book, I was gonna sign more. That’s what I’m doing today.”

Kross wrapped up by encouraging fans to tune in this weekend: “Also, you got time Saturday, put on Main Event. I think you’ll enjoy it. Other than that, see you Monday. Tick-tock.”