Hogan’s beer brand interested in purchasing Hooters rights

Hulk Hogan’s beer brand, Real American Beer, is looking to buy the rights to the Hooters name after the chain filed for bankruptcy. Instead of running the restaurants, Hogan just wants to use the Hooters brand for merchandise like food and drinks, which could be sold in stores, venues, and even at Hooters locations.

The deal isn’t final yet and would need court approval, but Hogan’s team is planning an all-cash offer.

This is part of a mission to take over existing brands that represent what America is all about — “freedom, grit and good times” — and bring them back to relevance

– Per TMZ

(Sources: Business Insider, TMZ)