GoFundMe Launched To Help Sabu’s Family With Funeral Expenses

Wrestling journalism by Dominic DeAngelo, founder of 1TS, co-host of “1 Of A Kind With RVD,” “Straight Talk With The Boss: Magnum TA & Greg Gagne,” social media man for “Kliq This With Kevin Nash.”

Last night Rob Van Dam and Taz paid homage to the legend that will always be Sabu and fans have the opportunity to do the same.

On last night’s episode of “1 Of A Kind,” RVD announced that a GoFundMe has been set up in order to help Sabu’s family pay for funeral expenses for the ECW great.

Fans who are willing and able to share or donate can do so HERE.

The following was written by Sabu’s family:

On May 11, 2025, the world lost legendary pro-wrestler, Sabu. Sabu, nephew of the Original Sheik, was a trailblazer who transformed the pro-wrestling business worldwide. His tenure in Japan and the American independents sparked a transformation in the landscape of pro wrestling, which lead to a boom period. The Attitude Era, Extreme Championship and All Elite Wrestling do not exist but for the contributions of this true original.

Sabu’s humble, generous, and funny demeanor outside of the ring impacted those who knew him just as much as inside it. Sabu gifted the world with his presence and will live on forever. Now that he has left this earth, he will be reunited with his beloved mother, uncle, and Melissa.

This GoFundMe was created to help pay for all funeral expenses during this difficult time. Any donation or sharing of the cause is greatly appreciated. Let’s honor the legendary performer and the unbelievable human being; the one and only Sabu!

I would like to thank Conrad Thompson for reaching out with such a wonderful idea to help the family and legacy of Sabu.

You can follow Dominic DeAngelo on X @DominicDeAngelo.