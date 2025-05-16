Dwayne Johnson receives three Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominations

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had three Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards nominations for the 2025 event which were announced yesterday.

Johnson got the nominations for Favorite Movie Actor for Red One, Favorite Male Animated Voice From A Movie for Moana 2, and Favorite Song From A Movie for Can I get a Chee Hoo? from Moana 2.

The 38th Annual Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards ceremony will be held on June 21, 2025 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. It will be hosted by Grammy Award-winning singer Tyla and airs live on Nickelodeon.

