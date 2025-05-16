CM Punk expected to work the Saudi Arabia show, Jeff Cobb’s message for Jacob Fatu

– According to a new update, Mike Johnson stated that while the card is always subject to change, he would “certainly believe” that CM Punk will be working the Saudi Arabia show. This comes after Punk’s recent Instagram Live session, where he was asked about his stance on Saudi Arabia. Punk surprisingly claimed he doesn’t hate the country, saying, “I’ve never been to Saudi, I don’t hate coming to Saudi.” This was a significant departure from his 2020 remark aimed at The Miz, where he infamously said, “Go suck a blood money covered d** in Saudi Arabia you f dork.

– Jeff Cobb Has a Message for Jacob Fatu:

It ain’t no ghost from your past, I see you UCE, we gonna run this place pic.twitter.com/l1qK4yNs6i — Jeff Cobb (@RealJeffCobb) May 15, 2025