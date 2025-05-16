Cathy Kelley makes an announcement, Seth Rollins makes a cameo appearance in Netflix series

May 16, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE personality Cathy Kelley announces that she has landed her first major movie role in Hollywood.

She didn’t reveal the movie.

Seth “Freakin” Rollins makes a cameo in the Netflix series ‘Bet’ on Episode 8 around the 17-minute mark! Rollins briefly has a fight scene with another actor with his entrance theme playing in the background and hits a curb stomp!

