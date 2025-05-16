A TNA departure

A TNA Wrestling star has confirmed their departure from the company in a statement on social media.

Jack Price, who signed with TNA in 2022 after winning that year’s Gut Check competition, has taken to X to announce that he is now no longer under contract with the company.

Price mentioned that he pitched creative ideas and “waited for opportunity” in TNA, but now officially enters the free agent market.

Price wrote:

My TNA contract is officially up.

Your favorite Diamond is a free agent.

I won Gut Check in 2022. Pitched stories. Waited for opportunity. It never came.

Now I write my own story.

Diamonds are forever… and so is Jack Price.

See you soon.#FreeAgent #JackPrice #TNA — Jack Price (@JackPrice607) May 13, 2025

Price last competed for TNA on the October 27, 2024 Xplosion taping – teaming with Bhupinder Gujjar in a losing effort against Alex Hammerstone and Jake Something, one of only two appearances for TNA in 2024.

Despite his inactivity for TNA recently, Price has continued to compete on the independent circuit, predominately in his home state of Michigan.