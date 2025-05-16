5/16/25 AEW Dynamite Viewership

AEW Dynamite on TBS

Wed, May. 14, 2025

682,000 viewers (P2+)

P18-49 rating: 0.17

Reported earlier by Programming Insider.

Dynamite ranked #3 for the night on cable in P18-49. The NBA playoff game between the Knicks and Celtics on TNT was #1 with a 1.44 P18-49 rating. Panthers vs. Maple Leafs on ESPN was #2 with 0.32.

Highest total viewership for Dynamite since September 25, 2024. Highest P18-49 since April 9, 2025.

P2+ comparisons:

This episode vs. last week (629,000): +8%

This episode vs. trailing four weeks (601,000): +14%

Current 2025-Q2 P2+ average (620,000) vs. 2024-Q2 (712,000): -13%

Current May 2025 P2+ average (656,000) vs. May 2024 (717,000): -9%