WWE to run multiple shows in Mexico, Will Ospreay loves Paul Heyman

– WWE is planning to run multiple live events in Mexico in the near future, all centered around a featured ‘SuperShow Mexico’ event.

(Source: @WrestleVotes)

– Will Ospreay has made it clear that if he were ever offered the chance, he would say yes to being a Paul Heyman Guy!

Ospreay has openly expressed his admiration for Heyman, saying:

“I love Paul Heyman. I grew up watching him and always admired his ability to evolve his character and get into roles.”

This respect goes back years-Heyman once personally offered Ospreay a contract with EVOLVE, praising him as a revolutionary talent in the business, which Ospreay described as a surreal and touching moment.

While Ospreay is proud to represent AEW and has said he’s never really been a “WWE guy,” his respect for Heyman stands out, and he hasn’t ruled out working with him in the future if the opportunity ever arose.