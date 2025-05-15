WWE News and Notes

– Cody Rhodes is expected to be part of WWE Money in the Bank on June 7 in Los Angeles. While it’s not confirmed whether he’ll actually wrestle or make his official return to television, multiple reports say Cody is scheduled to be at the event and featured in local advertising.

WWE hasn’t officially announced his appearance yet, and he’s also being advertised for the May 16 SmackDown, but with previous dates pulled during his hiatus, the exact details are still up in the air.

There’s also buzz about possible big matches involving Rhodes at Money in the Bank, including a rumored tag bout with Bad Bunny vs. John Cena and Travis Scott, or a high-stakes rematch with Cena later this summer.

– @WrestleVotes have revealed that WWE won’t be using its current 5 match format for the upcoming Evolution 2 PLE.

– Nick Aldis vs. Randy Orton has been discussed for WWE SummerSlam this August. It would be great for the WWE Universe to see how good Aldis could be and why he was seen as the real heavyweight champion in NWA.

– Joe Hendry has confirmed that his TNA contract is set to expire in 2025.

“Who knows what’s gonna happen next. I’m in my contract year right now [with TNA], it’s a very exciting time. I’m doing my best to give my best to the performance, give the audience everything else and too enjoy it.”

(Source: Insight Chris Van Vliet)