Video: CM Punk trolls Dirty Dom Mysterio on Instagram

CM Punk trolls Dirty Dom Mysterio on Instagram live.

Punk said:

“I don’t even know who the IC champion is right now” .

Punk’s jab comes after months of back-and-forth between the two, with Dominik recently winning the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41 and making it clear he “f***ing hates CM Punk,” even comparing him to Eddie Munster in interviews.

The rivalry has become one of WWE’s most entertaining feuds via social media and interviews, with Punk teasing he might go after Dominik and the IC title next.

For now, Punk’s latest shot just adds more fuel to the fire between the Second City Saint and “Dirty” Dom.

“I don’t even know who the IC champion is right now” – CM PUNK TROLLING DOMINIK MYSTERIO pic.twitter.com/NxuCe2Iv6f — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) May 15, 2025