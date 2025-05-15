Rhea Ripley makes a statement on the treatment of women in wrestling

– WWE’s Rhea Ripley has issued a statement to fans hate and hypocrisy on the treatment of women’s wrestlers:

Women’s wrestling fan

– “women deserve better”

(Same breath)

– “she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is”

– “She should retire”

– “She doesn’t deserve it”

– “She’s handed everything and never worked for anything”

– “I hope she gets injured”

YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler.

If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.

