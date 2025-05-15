Rhea Ripley makes a statement on the treatment of women in wrestling

May 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE’s Rhea Ripley has issued a statement to fans hate and hypocrisy on the treatment of women’s wrestlers:

Women’s wrestling fan
– “women deserve better”

(Same breath)

– “she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is”
– “She should retire”
– “She doesn’t deserve it”
– “She’s handed everything and never worked for anything”
– “I hope she gets injured”

YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler.

If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Maggie Lee

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal