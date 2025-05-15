Rhea Ripley makes a statement on the treatment of women in wrestling
– WWE’s Rhea Ripley has issued a statement to fans hate and hypocrisy on the treatment of women’s wrestlers:
Women’s wrestling fan
– “women deserve better”
(Same breath)
– “she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is”
– “She should retire”
– “She doesn’t deserve it”
– “She’s handed everything and never worked for anything”
– “I hope she gets injured”
YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler.
If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 14, 2025