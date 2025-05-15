Rey Mysterio to be honored at upcoming National Hispanic Media Coalition awards

The National Hispanic Media Coalition today announced that WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will be honored with the Legend Impact Award at the upcoming 2025 Impact Awards Gala.

The multi-time champion will be recognized for his groundbreaking impact in sports entertainment and representation spanning across generations.

Other honorees joining Mysterio this year are co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hyphenate Media Group and Chairman of the Television Academy, Cris Abrego, actress Daniella Pineda, actress Isabela Merced, and filmmaker, producer, and writer Phil Lord. The AppleTV+ series Acapulco and Netflix’s Cobra Kai are also being honored.

The annual Impact Awards Gala is a part of the NHMC’s overall mission to spotlight the importance of accurate, fair, and positive representation in media. Through the coveted Impact Awards, each year the NHMC honors individuals who are truly making an impact, shifting societal narratives, and setting an example in the entertainment industry.

The awards are taking place on Friday, June 6, 2025, at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

Colin Vassallo is the editor of Wrestling-Online