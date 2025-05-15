Possible new WWE couple, legends says he’s booked for SNME, Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair

– A lot of online speculation that Stephanie Vaquer and Myles Borne are now dating.

– Tatanka announced on his IG story that he will be making a special appearance at Saturday nights main event on 5/24.

– Jade Cargill vs. Charlotte Flair is expected to take place at Evolution 2 in Atlanta on July 12, reports @WrestleVotes. It was noted that the company is planning to make it a huge event with 7-8 major matches and that Flair vs. Cargill will be showcased heavily at the top.