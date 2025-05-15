Omega reflects on how the responsibilities of being an EVP have significantly changed

Kenny Omega has been an Executive Vice President (EVP) of AEW since the company’s inception, but he recently opened up about the challenges that come with the position.

In a conversation with Adi Shankar, Omega reflected on how the responsibilities of being an EVP have significantly changed the way he can carry himself, both on and off screen. He said,

“One of the biggest regrets I have about becoming an EVP is that everything we say or do now comes with a much greater level of scrutiny. If something doesn’t align with the network’s expectations, or if it offends a viewer enough for them to file a formal complaint, we could be pulled off the air. That’s not just a risk to us individually—it’s a risk to the entire company and everyone who works here. That kind of weight changes how you operate.”

He continued, “Back then, it was just me, the Bucks, Hangman, Cody — we were all respectful people just trying to create something fun. We never set out to harm or offend anyone. If something we did was edgy or controversial, it was always part of a story, part of the art. I watched some old clips with the Bucks recently and we were laughing at how goofy and fun it all was. The fans got the joke — they laughed with us, sometimes at us — and we loved it.”

Omega acknowledged that the landscape has shifted dramatically. He said,

“Nowadays, doing that same stuff would almost guarantee someone taking offense—and that can have real consequences for the company. So now, I mostly keep to myself and focus on the work I’m paid to do. It’s definitely taken some of the joy out of it.”