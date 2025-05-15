Nikki Bella will pay ex-husband child support, Lilian Garcia returning for SNME
– Nikki Bella will pay her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev $3,500 per month in child support as part of their divorce settlement.
She also agreed to pay him a total of $200,000 in two lump sums—$100K now and another $100K by the end of the year. The former couple will alternate custody of their son Matteo on major holidays.
(Source: TMZ)
– Lilian Garcia announced on her Instagram that she’s returning to WWE as the announcer for Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24.