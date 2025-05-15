More WWE News and Notes

– According to a report from PWInsider, WWE want to book a match between CM Punk and John Cena as part of Cena’s retirement tour however it won’t take place at Money in the Bank.

Zelina Vega isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts on AJ Lee possibly returning to WWE. During her appearance on Ten Count Wrestling, Vega drew a striking comparison between CM Punk’s 2023 return and what could happen if AJ Lee steps back into the ring. I think especially if she, because she’s from Jersey, so if she came back at SummerSlam, it would be like colossal. That would be insane.

Joe Hendry has gone back home to Scotland and spoke at Scottish Premier League Team Hearts. He admits that he is a new fan to “football”.

– WWE superstars have fun with a risqué question on the red carpet:

