More WWE News and Notes

– According to a report from PWInsider, WWE want to book a match between CM Punk and John Cena as part of Cena’s retirement tour however it won’t take place at Money in the Bank.

– Zelina Vega isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts on AJ Lee possibly returning to WWE. During her appearance on Ten Count Wrestling, Vega drew a striking comparison between CM Punk’s 2023 return and what could happen if AJ Lee steps back into the ring. I think especially if she, because she’s from Jersey, so if she came back at SummerSlam, it would be like colossal. That would be insane.

– Joe Hendry has gone back home to Scotland and spoke at Scottish Premier League Team Hearts. He admits that he is a new fan to “football”.

– WWE superstars have fun with a risqué question on the red carpet:

WWE superstars have fun with a risqué question on the red carpet at the #WWE Hall of Fame! (Via @Complex) pic.twitter.com/l6gzviycAv — Pro Wrestling Centel (@PWCentel) May 13, 2025