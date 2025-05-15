Mariah May says she wants out of her cage (photo), Colt Cabana update
– Mariah May says she wants out of her cage:
#aew pic.twitter.com/OYqopycOvQ
— Steve Gerweck (@SteveGerweck) May 15, 2025
– Colt Cabana gives an update on his Family Guy debut. Cabana calls it a success for the AEW x Family Guy crossover.
Been seeing a lot of love for the debut of myself (Matt Classic) & Excalibur on FAMILY GUY!
People worked around the clock to make this Crossover happen & it proved to be a hit!
Did 3 interviews with Hollywood Reporter alone.
As an @AEW wrestler,
Check out #AEWDynamite tonite. pic.twitter.com/s3M9l8bCQL
— Colt Cabana (@ColtCabana) May 14, 2025