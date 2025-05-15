Joe Hendry says he’ll face Cena before he retires, Zelina Vega pitches an idea

– Joe Hendry says he believes he will have a match with John Cena before he retires.

“He told me at the Rumble he’s like hey listen I’ve got no problem with you saying all this stuff, but it’s on you to make it happen.”

(Source: Chris Van Vliet interview)

– Zelina Vega pitches defending the WWE Women’s US Championship in STARDOM, AAA and NXT:

“We just had the merger with #AAA, I’d love to take it out there. I’d love to wrestle Stephanie Vaquer there, that’d be super dope.

“I’d love to take it to #WWENXT, wrestle Giulia there, you know, maybe Kelani (Jordan). I’d love to take it to #STARDOM and wrestle out there.

“However and whenever, I’d love to defend this championship and show people who Zelina Vega is as a champion.”

(Source: Good Karma Wrestling)