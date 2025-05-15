Hulk Hogan has neck surgery, Saraya not happy with the dirt sheets

– According to TMZ Sports, Hulk Hogan is already bouncing back after a “little fusion procedure” to help him “feel a little better.”

The 71-year-old wrestling legend was back to work just 24 hours after surgery-a rep for Hogan called it a “quick turnaround.”

Hogan is currently gearing up for the launch of his new wrestling league, Real American Freestyle, set to debut this summer. No stranger to surgery, Hogan recently told WWE’s Logan Paul that he’s had more than 25 operations over the years.

– Saraya via X:

I love when dirt sheets take what I say and spin it. Then do a headline that’s just click bait just to garner views from people who don’t read beyond the headline and causes everyone to talk shit for no reason. Super cool. — SARAYA (@Saraya) May 15, 2025