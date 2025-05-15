Hulk Hogan has neck surgery, Saraya not happy with the dirt sheets

May 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to TMZ Sports, Hulk Hogan is already bouncing back after a “little fusion procedure” to help him “feel a little better.”

The 71-year-old wrestling legend was back to work just 24 hours after surgery-a rep for Hogan called it a “quick turnaround.”

Hogan is currently gearing up for the launch of his new wrestling league, Real American Freestyle, set to debut this summer. No stranger to surgery, Hogan recently told WWE’s Logan Paul that he’s had more than 25 operations over the years.

– Saraya via X:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

La Catalina

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal