Hall of fame honors for Montez Ford, Zach Gowen says thank you, Jazz note
– Congratulations to Montez Ford for being inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame.
Congratulations to @WWE Superstar @MontezFordWWE on being inducted into the @BGCA_Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame! #WWEInTheCommunity pic.twitter.com/83K4LsCwZc
— TKO (@TKOGrp) May 14, 2025
– Former WWE Womens Champion, Jazz is at the WWE Performance Center working as a guest coach throughout this week, reports Fightful.
Kali Armstrong x Jazz = #StraightLikeThat #TheDifferenceMaker #WWE #WWENXT #WWEEvolve pic.twitter.com/9enQCmdRcA
— Kali Armstrong (@Kali_wwe) May 14, 2025
– Zach Gowen via X:
Thank you @AEW for welcoming me into your locker room and being so kind. Thank you @TonyKhan for giving me a chance to live out my dream one more time
— Zach Gowen (@ZachGowen) May 15, 2025
On AEW Dynamite, Ricochet defeated Zach Gowen in a fun match.
Post match, Ricochet punt kicks Zach Gowen and attacks him again before Mark Briscoe runs out to save Gowen.