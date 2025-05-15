Hall of fame honors for Montez Ford, Zach Gowen says thank you, Jazz note

May 15, 2025 - by Steve Gerweck

– Congratulations to Montez Ford for being inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame.

– Former WWE Womens Champion, Jazz is at the WWE Performance Center working as a guest coach throughout this week, reports Fightful.

– Zach Gowen via X:

On AEW Dynamite, Ricochet defeated Zach Gowen in a fun match.

Post match, Ricochet punt kicks Zach Gowen and attacks him again before Mark Briscoe runs out to save Gowen.

