Hall of fame honors for Montez Ford, Zach Gowen says thank you, Jazz note

– Congratulations to Montez Ford for being inducted into the Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame.

– Former WWE Womens Champion, Jazz is at the WWE Performance Center working as a guest coach throughout this week, reports Fightful.

– Zach Gowen via X:

Thank you @AEW for welcoming me into your locker room and being so kind. Thank you @TonyKhan for giving me a chance to live out my dream one more time — Zach Gowen (@ZachGowen) May 15, 2025

On AEW Dynamite, Ricochet defeated Zach Gowen in a fun match.

Post match, Ricochet punt kicks Zach Gowen and attacks him again before Mark Briscoe runs out to save Gowen.