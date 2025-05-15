Dominik Mysterio and Will Ospreay notes

– Will Ospreay (via YoJoshMartinez) says that AEW smokes WWE in every field of wrestling:

“We smoke ‘em in every field of wrestling, like we’re just better. I respect every single one of them there, they all know what they’re doing, they’re great at their job, they understand getting people on their feet. But we are so much more better of a wrestling company than them.”

– Dominik Mysterio (Via Intoxicados Podcast) says he got paid $5,000 for WWE Appearance as a kid.

“I got paid, I’ll tell you exactly how much I got paid. I got paid five grand. Five grand. That was just for one of the events. My parents told me, normally they wouldn’t tell me, they would just tell me they put it to the side. They told me about this because I was asking, ‘How much did I get paid for this?’ I knew something was coming. They said, ‘You got paid five grand.’

“Cool, let’s go to Toys R Us.’ I go to Toys R Us. I get myself a bike and, I’ve always been into universal monsters, so they had these Frankenstein heads. ‘Let me get a couple of those.’ It totaled out to maybe $400, maybe $300, if that. As soon as we got home, I’m like, ‘Can we go to Target?’ My mom goes, ‘That’s it. That’s all your money.’

….. It probably all went to my sister’s college fund.”