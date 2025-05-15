Billy Jack Haynes declared mentally unfit to stand trial, NXT viewership, TNA puts out Myla Grace merch

-Former WWE wrestler Billy Jack Haynes has been declared mentally unfit to stand trial for allegedly shooting and killing his wife. A judge determined his current condition prevents him from proceeding with the case, and he will receive further evaluation and treatment at Oregon State Hospital until he is deemed competent.

(Source: Fox 12)

– NXT this week drew 664,000 viewers, up 12,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. The show had a 0.15 rating in 18-49, up 0.01 from the prior show. Despite the increase, this was the fourth least-watched episode of NXT on CW this year so far.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider, Colin Vassallo)

– Myla Grace TNA merch now available:

TNA OFFICIAL MERCH Get ready for my TNA debut with my first ever TNA t-shirt!https://t.co/x2CPr4RJ4u pic.twitter.com/j7d465AcMy — Myla Grace ☾⋆ マイラー・グレース (@MylaGrace_x) May 15, 2025